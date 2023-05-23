UrduPoint.com

Sahibzada Zubair Condemns May 9 Incidents, Demands Impartial Inquiry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 10:57 PM

President Milli Yakjehti Council and Jamiat Ulema Pakistan chief Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair condemned May 9 riots

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :President Milli Yakjehti Council and Jamiat Ulema Pakistan chief Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair condemned May 9 riots.

According to a statement issued by the JUPs media cell here on Tuesday, Sahibzada demanded an independent and impartial inquiry of the May 9 incidents and those involved in it should be brought to justice.

All innocent people arrested after the May 9 incidents should be released forthwith and hidden hands involved in it must be exposed so that no one dares to repeat such mistake in the future, he said.

He said the Pakistan Army and all other state institutions must be respected in letter and spirit as it was necessary for the stability of the country.

