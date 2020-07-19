SAHIL ensures child safety, identifies threats in COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Sahil --a child protection NGO is identifying different threats to children due to their turn to digital media for studies that could immediately be dealt through online lawyers and psychologists in Covid 19 pandemic.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday Sahil spokesman Mumtaz Gohar told that in order to protect the children from harassment his organization would provide psychologists and free legal aid through online laywers in Covid 19.

"We cannot be guard of our own children so we have to inform them about the expected threats while they are online."he added.

Sahil psychologists and lawyers are available in Abbottabad, Islamabad, Jaffarabad, Lahore and Sukkar in Coronavirus pandemic, he further added.