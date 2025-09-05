Open Menu

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy Continue Relief Operations In Flood Affected Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 11:28 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Sahil Welfare Association, in collaboration with the Pakistan Navy, has intensified its relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected regions of Swat, Buner, Shangla, and more recently, in Punjab.

The relief efforts include the provision of cooked meals, ration distribution, cash assistance, and rescue operations to support affected families in meeting their urgent needs. In addition, regular medical camps are being organized to ensure timely healthcare access for vulnerable communities.

Speaking about the initiative, Director of Sahil Welfare Association Danish Aman stated, “In these challenging times, we stand firmly with our brothers and sisters. We will not leave them alone and remain committed to extending our support in every possible way.”

The Association reaffirmed its resolve to continue providing humanitarian assistance until the situation stabilizes and communities are able to rebuild their lives with dignity.

