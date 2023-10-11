Open Menu

Sahir Rangpuri For Preserving, Promoting Saraiki Language, Culture, Heritage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Sahir Rangpuri for preserving, promoting Saraiki language, culture, heritage

Distinguished Saraiki poet Dr Sahir Rangpuri shared invaluable insights into the rich Saraiki culture, language and its unique identity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Distinguished Saraiki poet Dr Sahir Rangpuri shared invaluable insights into the rich Saraiki culture, language and its unique identity.

Speaking at an event hosted in his honour by the LUMS Culture Society, he sounded an alarm about the perilous state of many languages and cultures, stressing that Saraiki culture and language are currently among the most vulnerable. He stressed to ensuring their preservation.

Dr. Sahir Rangpuri is regarded as a prominent figure in the realm of Saraiki literature. He is not just a poet but also an active figure for preserving and promoting Saraiki culture and heritage.

Dr Sahir, who holds a PhD in Mathematics and serves as a lecturer at the University of Okara, took centre stage as he graced the event hosted by Aneeb-ul-Hassan, the General Secretary of the LUMS Culture Society.

During the event's first session, Dr. Sahir illuminated the audience about the profound significance of culture and the critical importance of preserving mother languages, with a special focus on Saraiki culture. He articulated compelling arguments in favour of cultural preservation, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the cultural heritage that defines our identity.

Following this thought-provoking discourse, a lively Q&A session unfolded, allowing students to engage in stimulating discussions about Saraiki identity and culture.

Dr. Sahir Rangpuri mesmerised the audience with his exquisite poetry which drew much applause and for which many had come.

The LUMS Culture Society works to raise awareness among students about the importance of connecting with their cultural heritage.

