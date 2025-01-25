Sahir Shamshad Mirza meets Italian Defence leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who is on an official visit to Italy, called on Mr. Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defence Italy, General Luciano Portolano, Chief of Defence Staff, Geneal Carmine Masiello, the Chief of Staff of the Italian Army and Mr Carlo Gualdaroni, Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo.

During separately held meetings, both sides discussed the evolving geo-strategic environment and reaffirmed a shared commitment to enhancing existing bilateral ties while exploring new avenues of cooperation in defence and security domain, said an ISPR news release.

The Italian civil and military leadership lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier upon arrival at Italian Armed Forces Headquarters, a smartly turned out military contingent presented “Guard of Honour” to the Chairman JCSC.