Sahira Attah Condoles Death Of Commissioner Makran Division

Sat 19th October 2019 | 05:37 PM

Secretary Woman Development Balochistan Sahira Attah on Saturday expressed her deep sorrow over death of Commissioner Makran Division Captain Tariq Zehir and three others who died in collision between a car and pick up vehicle carrying Iranian petrol in Bencha area of Kalat district on Thursday night

She expressed her condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed eternal peace forth departed soul and patience for the family to bear this with fortitude, said her in condolence massage issued here.

She paid glowing tribute to Commissioner Makran Division on his service and said Captain Traiq Zehri was industrious and honest officer, his serving would always be remembered in province.

