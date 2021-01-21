UrduPoint.com
Sahiwal Arts Council Presented Painting To CM

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Sahiwal arts council presented painting to CM

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed his gratitude when a 'unicorn painting' was gifted by Director Sahiwal Arts Council Dr Syed Riaz Hamdani, during his visit to Harappa museum.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Commissioner Nadir Chattha and Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir were also present.

The CM thanked the director and said that the government was taking steps to promote tourism in the province, adding that programmes were made to introduce the archeology of Harappa city across the world.

The director gave a short briefing to the CM about the activities and programmes on which the CM appreciated promotion of culture and role of local artists.

