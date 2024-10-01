Open Menu

Sahiwal Board Announces 51% Pass Rate For Intermediate Exams

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Sahiwal board has announced the results for Part One (First Year) of the Intermediate Examination 2024, on Tuesday.

According to the results, a total of 39,855 male and female students took the exams out of which 20,323 students passed resulting in a success rate of 51%.

The results were announced by Shoaib Iqbal Syed, the Commissioner Sahiwal and Chairman of the Sahiwal Board in his office.

It was further revealed that 36,619 students appeared in the regular exams out of which 19,465 were declared successful.

Additionally, 3,239 students took the private exams and 858 of them passed.

The examination saw the participation of 22,689 female students and 17,166 male students.

The pass percentage was 52.75% for students from Pakpatan district, 51.36% for Okara district, and 49.6% for Sahiwal district.

Senior officials from the Sahiwal Board, including Secretary Rao Ali Riaz, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Arshad, Assistant Controller Ramzan Anjum and System Analyst Muhammad Rafiq were present during the announcement of the results.

