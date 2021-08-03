SAHIWAL, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sahiwal has announced the registration/admission schedule for Class 9, which is starting from August 2.

According to a press released issued, here on Tuesday, BISE Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq said the registration/admission process for class 9 for the academic year 2021-23 would continue till Sept 15.

After that, a late fee of Rs 500 will be charge from Sept 16 to 30.

The schedule will be applicable to all educational boards of Punjab, in which admission to educational institutions, online data entry and a copy of fee challan must be submitted to the board in that regard.