UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sahiwal Civil Judge-AC Conflict: Lahore High Court Disposes Of Plea

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:54 PM

Sahiwal civil judge-AC conflict: Lahore High Court disposes of plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking action against the government officials for holding protests to express solidarity with Sahiwal assistant commissioner against his detention in handcuff by a civil judge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking action against the government officials for holding protests to express solidarity with Sahiwal assistant commissioner against his detention in handcuff by a civil judge.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition filed by Sardar Farhat Manzoor Chandio.

The court disposed of the matter after the assistant commissioner (AC) submitted a written unconditional apology in the matter.

PMS Officers Association (PMSOA) President Naveed Shahzad Mirza also appeared during the proceedings and offered an unconditional apology on behalf of the officers involved in protests.

It is pertinent to mention here that Civil Judge Muhammad Naeem, now transferred from Sahiwal, had summoned Assistant Commissioner Haider, who now also stood transferred, in a case related to encroachments in the city.

However, the AC failed to appear despite several notices and the judge finally issued warrants for his arrest. Reportedly, in response to warrants, the AC appeared in the court and got into a heated argument with the judge. At this, the judge ordered his staff to detain the AC and handcuff him before shifting him to jail.

Later, some lawyers intervened in the matter and the AC tendered an apology to the court after which he was released.

Later, the administrative and revenue staff in various parts of the province observed a strike against the alleged detaining and handcuffing of the AC.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Jail Lawyers Sahiwal From Government Court

Recent Stories

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

54 minutes ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

1 hour ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

1 hour ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

1 hour ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

1 hour ago

Garbage heaps irk residents in Dhoke Elahi Bukush

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.