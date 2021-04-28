Sahiwal civil judge-AC conflict: Lahore High Court disposes of plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking action against the government officials for holding protests to express solidarity with Sahiwal assistant commissioner against his detention in handcuff by a civil judge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking action against the government officials for holding protests to express solidarity with Sahiwal assistant commissioner against his detention in handcuff by a civil judge.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition filed by Sardar Farhat Manzoor Chandio.

The court disposed of the matter after the assistant commissioner (AC) submitted a written unconditional apology in the matter.

PMS Officers Association (PMSOA) President Naveed Shahzad Mirza also appeared during the proceedings and offered an unconditional apology on behalf of the officers involved in protests.

It is pertinent to mention here that Civil Judge Muhammad Naeem, now transferred from Sahiwal, had summoned Assistant Commissioner Haider, who now also stood transferred, in a case related to encroachments in the city.

However, the AC failed to appear despite several notices and the judge finally issued warrants for his arrest. Reportedly, in response to warrants, the AC appeared in the court and got into a heated argument with the judge. At this, the judge ordered his staff to detain the AC and handcuff him before shifting him to jail.

Later, some lawyers intervened in the matter and the AC tendered an apology to the court after which he was released.

Later, the administrative and revenue staff in various parts of the province observed a strike against the alleged detaining and handcuffing of the AC.