Sahiwal coal-fired power plant exceeds annual capacity test expectations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The annual capacity test for the Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant, a flagship energy project operated by Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy Pvt. Limited, was successfully completed as the plant exceeded its allocated capacity of 1243.517 MW by achieving a remarkable output of 1245.3 MW during a rigorous six-hour full-load continuous test.

The capacity test was overseen by officials from key governmental and regulatory bodies, including the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G), the National Power Control Center (NPCC), and the National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC), said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The event highlighted the exceptional performance of the Sahiwal Power Plant, which has been in commercial operation since October 28, 2017.

Key personnel present at the test included Bilal Khalid, Deputy Manager of CPPA-G, and Ahsaan Jamil, Assistant Manager. From NPCC, Khushi Muhammad Saleem and Shafiullah, Deputy and Assistant Managers respectively, provided their oversight.

The NTDC team, including Tariq Mehmood Bhatti, Addl. Manager 220KV Kasowal grid station, Muhammad Hashim Bhatti, Deputy Manager (P&I) for the 500KV Grid Station in Yousafwala, and other officials from the Yousafwala and Kasowal grid stations, were also present to monitor the test and assess the plant’s performance.

Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy Pvt. Limited was represented by a distinguished team led by Chief Engineer Mr. Wu Xiaolong, Director of Operations Mr. Gao Guangxin, and other senior officials, including Mr. Chen Han and Mr. Xu Huabin.

The successful completion of the capacity test has drawn widespread praise from government officials and industry leaders alike. NPCC officials commended Huaneng Shandong Ruyi for maintaining exemplary operational standards, emphasizing the plant's role in providing both active and reactive power to meet national grid demands.

Officials from the Yousafwala and Kasowal grid stations acknowledged the positive impact of the Sahiwal Power Plant on grid stability, which has contributed significantly to the reliability of electricity supply in the region.

"This achievement not only underscores the technical capabilities of our team but also highlights our commitment to providing stable and reliable power to the national grid," said Mr. Wu Xiaolong, Chief Engineer of Huaneng Shandong Ruyi.

As the country moves forward, Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy Pvt. Limited remains committed to improving power performance and ensuring grid stability. The company promises to continue delivering high-quality energy solutions, enhancing the overall reliability of the national grid for the benefit of all stakeholders.