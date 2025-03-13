- Home
- Pakistan
- Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant launch tree plantation initiative to combat environmental impact
Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant Launch Tree Plantation Initiative To Combat Environmental Impact
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) In a bold move towards environmental sustainability, the Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant has launched an extensive tree plantation initiative, transforming its surroundings into a thriving green landscape.
The 1320 MW power facility, a key player in Pakistan’s energy grid, is tackling environmental concerns head-on by planting over 70,000 trees and laying 152,000 square meters of grass turf to counteract pollution and soil degradation, said a press release on Thursday.
Traditionally, coal-fired power plants have been criticized for their carbon emissions and ecological footprint, however, Sahiwal Power Plant is setting a new standard by integrating sustainability with industrial operations.
The initiative has not only improved air quality but also attracted wildlife, restored biodiversity, and engaged local communities in reforestation efforts.
Once prone to sandstorms and desertification, the region is now witnessing a remarkable transformation, proving that large-scale industrial operations can coexist with nature.
By fostering green spaces and reducing its ecological footprint, the Sahiwal Power Plant is paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future—an inspiring model for industries worldwide.
/tsw
Recent Stories
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation
Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE
End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President advises CS to ensure good governance in letter n spirit6 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant launch tree plantation initiative to combat environmental impact6 minutes ago
-
Ex-AJK PM's diplomatic passport case adjourned till April 1216 minutes ago
-
Two injured over land dispute16 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers offered of two railway employees martyred in Jafar Express incident16 minutes ago
-
District admin continues crackdown against profiteers16 minutes ago
-
Eid clothes distributed among children suffering from thalassemia in Quetta16 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler56 minutes ago
-
Sachal Sarmast's 204th annual Urs begins in Khairpur56 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal’s Rs10 bln suit: final arguments due March 1456 minutes ago
-
Panda Bonds: a gamechanger for fnancing Pakistan’s green energy shift56 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search operation in RA Bazar and Airport areas56 minutes ago