Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant Launch Tree Plantation Initiative To Combat Environmental Impact

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) In a bold move towards environmental sustainability, the Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant has launched an extensive tree plantation initiative, transforming its surroundings into a thriving green landscape.

The 1320 MW power facility, a key player in Pakistan’s energy grid, is tackling environmental concerns head-on by planting over 70,000 trees and laying 152,000 square meters of grass turf to counteract pollution and soil degradation, said a press release on Thursday.

Traditionally, coal-fired power plants have been criticized for their carbon emissions and ecological footprint, however, Sahiwal Power Plant is setting a new standard by integrating sustainability with industrial operations.

The initiative has not only improved air quality but also attracted wildlife, restored biodiversity, and engaged local communities in reforestation efforts.

Once prone to sandstorms and desertification, the region is now witnessing a remarkable transformation, proving that large-scale industrial operations can coexist with nature.

By fostering green spaces and reducing its ecological footprint, the Sahiwal Power Plant is paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future—an inspiring model for industries worldwide.

