Sahiwal Coal Power Plant: A Beacon Of Economic Growth And Community Empowerment
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Sahiwal Coal Power Plant is prioritizing local people for employment, skill development, and community growth by creating thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities that has fostered sustainable livelihoods and empowered both professionals and laborers for long-term economic stability in the region.
Beyond electricity generation, it has become a driving force for economic growth, community empowerment, and a brighter future for Pakistan, said a press release on Thursday.
Before the Sahiwal Power Plant began operations, Pakistan faced power shortages that hindered industrial growth, deterred foreign investment, and disrupted daily life, while on the contrary, the launch of the 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant, these challenges have been greatly reduced, providing a more reliable power supply to homes, businesses, and industries across the country.
In addition to that the Sahiwal Power Plant has reduced Pakistan's dependence on costly energy sources, fortifying the national power grid and promoting long-term industrial growth by stabilizing the electricity supply, the plant has been key in revitalizing economic activity and providing a significant boost to national productivity.
As a flagship project under CPEC, the plant has also contributed around PKR 125 billion in taxes and duties to Federal and provincial governments since its launch.
These funds have been crucial in supporting public services, infrastructure development, and driving economic progress throughout the country.
