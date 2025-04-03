Sahiwal Coal Power Plant hosts Eid ul Fitr celebration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant hosted a grand Eid festival celebration, fostering unity among employees, executives, and guests.

The event featured lavish traditional Pakistani foods, including mutton dumpukht, desi chicken, and halwa puri, allowing attendees to enjoy an authentic culinary experience, according to a press release.

The company's leadership team actively participated in the celebrations, engaging with employees. The celebration showcased the company’s dedication to cultural harmony and employee well-being, with participation from both Pakistani and Chinese staff, it further said.

With a tradition of recognizing diverse cultural events, the Sahiwal Power Plant continues to promote a positive and inclusive corporate culture, strengthening workplace relationships and employee motivation.

The food arrangements were meticulously planned to cater to diverse tastes while maintaining the essence of local traditions. Employees and guests indulged in these delightful offerings, strengthening bonds over shared meals and celebrating the joyous occasion together.