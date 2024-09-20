Sahiwal Coal Power Plant Paid Rs 120.5 Bln Tax So Far
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Since its establishment, the Sahiwal Coal Power Plant has made a significant contribution to Pakistan's fiscal landscape, with approximately Rs 120.5 billion in taxes paid to the Federal and provincial governments.
These tax contributions are a testament to the plant’s role in driving economic growth and supporting public finances, said a press release issued here Friday. Since its inception, this plant has significantly contributed to the country’s fiscal health, playing a pivotal role in expanding Pakistan's tax net and fostering economic growth.
The financial impact of the Sahiwal plant reaches far beyond its direct contributions through corporate taxes. A substantial portion of its revenue flow comes from value added tax (VAT) generated through its extensive procurement processes. This includes the purchase of coal, machinery, and maintenance materials.
Furthermore, the presence of the Sahiwal plant has stimulated the growth of local industries, which, in turn, contribute to provincial revenues through various channels. By fostering a dynamic economic environment around the plant, it has become a significant contributor to the local economy, supporting public services and development initiatives at the provincial level.
Similarly, the workforce employed by the Sahiwal plant—both directly and through contractors—adds another layer of economic benefit. The income taxes paid by these workers bolster national revenue streams, which are crucial for supporting local government budgets.
The influx of income taxes not only enhances provincial revenues but also aids in financing local development projects and community services, demonstrating the plant’s role in driving local economic vitality.
The Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant transcends its role as an energy supplier; it acts as a key driver of economic stability and growth. By ensuring a steady flow of tax revenues, the plant provides essential financial resources that enable the government to address fiscal challenges and invest in crucial services. Moreover, the success of the Sahiwal plant illustrates the broader potential of infrastructure projects to yield significant economic benefits. The plant’s capacity to contribute to the tax net and support economic growth underscores the importance of aligning energy and infrastructure projects with economic objectives.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal urges global action against human rights abuses in Kashmir valley14 seconds ago
-
China shifts from solar manufacturing giant to solar IP innovator18 seconds ago
-
Court proceedings hamper as public prosecutors’ strike continues25 seconds ago
-
DC Kohat meets with locals to address their concerns33 seconds ago
-
DC visits Aghosh Al-Khidmat35 seconds ago
-
Rescue intra-division competition held42 seconds ago
-
45 cases of dengue virus reported in Punjab10 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 200,800 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to maintain peace: Azma Bukhari2 hours ago
-
90 percent housing societies illegal in KP: Report2 hours ago
-
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-262 hours ago
-
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award2 hours ago