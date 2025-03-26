- Home
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant sets up training facility for transforming lives of local youths
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant Sets Up Training Facility For Transforming Lives Of Local Youths
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The 1320 MW Sahiwal coal power plant has set up a state-of-the-art training facility for local youth as part of its commitment to sustainable growth and community support.
This initiative reflects the plant’s long-term vision of promoting skill development, fostering local talent, and ensuring that the surrounding community benefits from the economic activities generated by the power station.
The modern facility includes 14 classrooms equipped with projectors, digital whiteboards, and multimedia resources, enhancing the learning experience. It also features 15 practical training rooms with industry-standard tools and equipment, allowing students to gain hands-on skills in fields like welding, electrical work, and thermal power plant systems. Said a press release.
The training facility further featured a fully equipped computer lab for developing IT skills, a conference room for workshops and meetings, and self-sustained amenities like a cafeteria and dormitories, accommodating over 600 trainees.
It offers young people from Sahiwal and surrounding areas the chance to gain technical expertise, improving their job prospects and contributing to the local economy. Thousands of youths have benefited, securing jobs in the power plant or regional industries.
The facility also fosters cultural and technical exchange between Pakistan and China, aligned with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which hosts workshops, seminars, and conferences, facilitating knowledge-sharing and skill transfer.
The training center has become a model for industries giving back to their communities through long-term skill development and empowerment.
Beyond generating electricity, the Sahiwal Power Plant is lighting the way for a brighter future. The training facility will continue to empower local youth, equipping them with the skills needed for success in a competitive world.
