Open Menu

Sahiwal Coal Power Plant Sets Up Training Facility For Transforming Lives Of Local Youths

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Sahiwal Coal Power Plant sets up training facility for transforming lives of local youths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The 1320 MW Sahiwal coal power plant has set up a state-of-the-art training facility for local youth as part of its commitment to sustainable growth and community support.

This initiative reflects the plant’s long-term vision of promoting skill development, fostering local talent, and ensuring that the surrounding community benefits from the economic activities generated by the power station.

The modern facility includes 14 classrooms equipped with projectors, digital whiteboards, and multimedia resources, enhancing the learning experience. It also features 15 practical training rooms with industry-standard tools and equipment, allowing students to gain hands-on skills in fields like welding, electrical work, and thermal power plant systems. Said a press release.

The training facility further featured a fully equipped computer lab for developing IT skills, a conference room for workshops and meetings, and self-sustained amenities like a cafeteria and dormitories, accommodating over 600 trainees.

It offers young people from Sahiwal and surrounding areas the chance to gain technical expertise, improving their job prospects and contributing to the local economy. Thousands of youths have benefited, securing jobs in the power plant or regional industries.

The facility also fosters cultural and technical exchange between Pakistan and China, aligned with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which hosts workshops, seminars, and conferences, facilitating knowledge-sharing and skill transfer.

The training center has become a model for industries giving back to their communities through long-term skill development and empowerment.

Beyond generating electricity, the Sahiwal Power Plant is lighting the way for a brighter future. The training facility will continue to empower local youth, equipping them with the skills needed for success in a competitive world.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social ..

Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan

4 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as In ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..

19 minutes ago
 Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Father ..

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

49 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sae ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..

1 hour ago
 DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday ..

DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

2 hours ago
New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win i ..

New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia

2 hours ago
 RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' End ..

RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of ..

Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion

3 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given ..

UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash

3 hours ago
 FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 mi ..

FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan