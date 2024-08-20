Open Menu

Sahiwal Commissioner Stresses Completion Of Sewerage Work Before Road Construction

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Sahiwal Commissioner stresses completion of sewerage work before road construction

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Sahiwal Division, Shoaib Iqbal Syed has directed the authorities to complete the work of laying sewerage lines before constructing new roads under the PSIP Programme, on Tuesday.

According to Commissioner Office, during a progress review meeting on the ongoing development projects under the PSIP program, the Commissioner expressed displeasure at the slow pace of the sewerage work.

He instructed the contractors to issue notices and take legal action if necessary to expedite the process.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Shafiq Ahmed Dogar, Director Development Dr.

Saifullah Bhatti, Director PHA Niaz Ahmed and other relevant officials.

According to the briefing, the sewerage repair work in Ghala Mandi is currently underway and will be completed soon.

Additionally, the installation of tuff tiles will commence this week, and the construction of safety walls for filtration plants has already been completed.

The Commissioner stressed the importance of paying special attention to the cleaning and drainage of the main roads of the city during the monsoon season.

He also directed the officials to closely monitor the ongoing cleaning work on Canal on a daily basis.

APP/mwr/378

Related Topics

Sahiwal Progress Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

2 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

2 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

2 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

2 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

2 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

2 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

2 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

2 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

2 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan