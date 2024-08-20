Sahiwal Commissioner Stresses Completion Of Sewerage Work Before Road Construction
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Sahiwal Division, Shoaib Iqbal Syed has directed the authorities to complete the work of laying sewerage lines before constructing new roads under the PSIP Programme, on Tuesday.
According to Commissioner Office, during a progress review meeting on the ongoing development projects under the PSIP program, the Commissioner expressed displeasure at the slow pace of the sewerage work.
He instructed the contractors to issue notices and take legal action if necessary to expedite the process.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Shafiq Ahmed Dogar, Director Development Dr.
Saifullah Bhatti, Director PHA Niaz Ahmed and other relevant officials.
According to the briefing, the sewerage repair work in Ghala Mandi is currently underway and will be completed soon.
Additionally, the installation of tuff tiles will commence this week, and the construction of safety walls for filtration plants has already been completed.
The Commissioner stressed the importance of paying special attention to the cleaning and drainage of the main roads of the city during the monsoon season.
He also directed the officials to closely monitor the ongoing cleaning work on Canal on a daily basis.
APP/mwr/378
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held2 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication2 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas2 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank2 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif2 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank2 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister2 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body2 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea2 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi2 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA2 hours ago
-
Lawlessness will not be tolerated: Musadik Malik2 hours ago