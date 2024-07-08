Sahiwal Commissioner Takes Action Against Dangerous Buildings
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Commissioner of Sahiwal Division, Shoaib Iqbal Syed on Monday directed the authorities to take immediate action against dangerous buildings in the city.
According to the Commissioner Office, the Commissioner was chairing a meeting to review the performance of the PSAP program and the Municipal Corporation.
During the meeting, the Commissioner emphasized that living in these dangerous buildings poses a significant risk to human life especially due to the ongoing monsoon rains.
He directed the building owners to vacate these structures immediately to avoid any potential damage.
The Commissioner also instructed the concerned officers of the corporation to prioritize the relocation of residents from these dangerous buildings.
Furthermore, Commissioner Shoaib Iqbal Syed directed the authorities to complete the ongoing work of high street drain cleaning as soon as possible, in order to solve the sewage problems in the commercial area.
The Municipal Officer, Zulfikar Shah informed the meeting that 70% of the drain cleaning work from Jogi Chowk to College Chowk through Mall Mandi Chowk has been completed and the remaining work will be finished in a few days.
The Commissioner expressed displeasure at the encroachments in the streets adjacent to Qasr Batul and directed their immediate removal.
The meeting also discussed the recovery of base fees with a total of Rs. 16.29 lakh collected including Rs. 3.27 lakh from the outside lorry base and Rs. 1.19 lakh from the railway base.
The meeting was attended by senior officials including the Additional Commissioner Coordination, the Director of Development, the Director of Local Government and the Chief Officer of the Corporation.
