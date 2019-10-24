UrduPoint.com
Sahiwal Incident: ATC Acquits All Accused Giving Them Benefit Of Doubt

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:55 PM

Sahiwal incident: ATC acquits all accused giving them benefit of doubt

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has acquitted all the accused in Sahiwal incident by giving them benefit of doubt.The court recorded the statements of 49 witnesses including Ahtesham brother of victim Zeeshan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has acquitted all the accused in Sahiwal incident by giving them benefit of doubt.The court recorded the statements of 49 witnesses including Ahtesham brother of victim Zeeshan.

Umair son of the victim Khalil, Mubina and others also recorded their statements.

The accused Safdar Hussain, Ahsan Khan, Ramazan, Saif Ullah, Hasnain and Nasir Nawaz appeared in the court.The court while giving benefit of doubt acquitted all the accused persons in the case.It is pertinent to mention here 4 persons were gunned down in the alleged operation of CTD at Sahiwal a few months back.

Those who were killed were identified as Khalil, Nabila, AREEBA and Zeeshan.Khalil and Nabeela were parents of three children.

