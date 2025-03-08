Open Menu

Sahiwal Institute Of Cardiology To Be Fully Functional By June: Khawaja Salman

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology to be fully functional by June: Khawaja Salman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that the Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology will be made fully operational by June.

He made this statement during a surprise visit to Sahiwal Teaching Hospital on Saturday, accompanied by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Azmat Mahmood, according to a news release issued by the Health Department here on Saturday.

The minister inspected various departments, including the Emergency, OPD, Medical Ward, Pharmacy, Dialysis Center, and Institute of Cardiology. He emphasized that surprise visits to government hospitals have been initiated to assess their conditions. "Following the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government is striving to provide quality healthcare services to the people," he stated. He further directed that the presence of senior doctors on duty should be ensured at all times and warned that no complaints regarding the shortage of medicines would be tolerated.

During his visit, Khawaja Salman Rafique distributed Chief Minister’s Dialysis Cards among patients at the Dialysis Center and praised the efforts being made to provide quality treatment.

He also announced that 20 new dialysis machines will be provided to improve services for kidney patients.

Principal Professor Dr. Muhammad Imran Hassan Khan briefed the minister on the progress of the Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology, stating that the building construction has been completed, and the procurement of medical equipment is underway. Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated the government's commitment to making the facility fully functional by June.

On this occasion, Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood raised concerns about doctors working in private clinics during duty hours, stating that the government is spending Rs. 210 billion annually on salaries in teaching hospitals, and any negligence in public healthcare services is unacceptable.

Other key officials present included Chairman Chief Minister Task Force Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mahmood Rahmani, Additional Secretary Anwar Bariar, and Deputy Secretary Budget Hammad Al-Rab.

