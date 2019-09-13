Sahiwal Killings; Court summons doctors for statement

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court ATC ) on Friday, adjourning the hearing of Sahiwal killings case till September 14, and summoned the doctors who had conducted postmortem of the victims for recording statement.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings of the case wherein the accused Counter-Terrorism Department officials were also produced.

The court recorded statement of two private witnesses during the proceedings and adjourned further hearing till September 14.

It was pertinent to mention here that the court had recorded statements of 21 witnesses so far in the case.

The Lahore High Court had ordered the transfer of the case from Sahiwal to Lahore while allowing a petition filed by Jalil, brother of one of the deceased Muhammad Khalil.

Khalil, his wife Nabila, their teenage daughter Areeba, and friend Zeeshan Javed were killed after Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials opened fire on their car in Sahiwal on January 19, 2019.

Jalil had got registered a case against six CTD officials at Yousafwala police station.