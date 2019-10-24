Sahiwal Killings: Victim Family Says "it Was An Accident"

(@fidahassanain)

The deceased's brother Jalil says they accept court order and stand by the state institutions.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-24th Oct, 2019) Reacting on latest decision of Anti-Terrorisms Court in Sahiwal encounter case, Jalil Ahmad, the brother of Khalid Ahmad who was killed along with his wife Nabila and daughter Areeba, said that the incident was an accident and it should not be politicized.

He said they accepted the court orders and stood by the state institutions and were satisfied over it. Jalil said there was no malafide intention on part of any person and therefore the doubts should not be created so the family could not be hurt.

Earlier in the day, an Anti-Terrorism Court acquitted all accused involved in the encounter of the family by giving them the benefit of doubt.

The accused who have been set free included Safdar Hussain, Ahsan Khan, Ramzan, Saifullah, Hussain and Nasir Nawaz. All the accused who were set free are said to be the officials of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

In Sahiwal killings, husband and wife were killed along with their 13-year old daughter when they were going to Burewala to take part in wedding through the car of a suspected terrorist Zeeshan when CTD officials followed the car, killed four persons including Khalil, Nabila and their 13-year old daughter Areeba and suspected terrorist. However, Omair, Muniba and Hadia, all three children, were not hurt by the police and were left in a deserted area from where a man took them to a filliing station on GT road.

The court recorded statements of 49 witnesses including the statement of Ehtisham, the brother of terrorist Zeeshan, and ordered acquittal of all accused by giving them benefit of doubt as the prosecution could not come up with solid evidence against them to prove them guilty.

The CTD initially claimed that the operation was carried out on the basis of information regarding the presence of suspected terrorists but the eye witnesses said that the family members were shot dead in cold blood by the CTD personnel and that no weapon was recovered from the vehicle after the alleged shootout.

The Punjab government, through a notification, announced the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the incident.

It may be mentioned here that the incident came to the limelight when a video about killing of innocent family members went viral on social media.

Omair, the elder child of the deceased family, said that the police took them out from the car and did indscriminate firing on his father, mother and sister, leaving them dead on the spot. The Forensic report also proved that the firing was done by the CTD officials which resulted in murder of innocent family along with the suspected terrorist Zeeshan.