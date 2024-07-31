Open Menu

Sahiwal Police Hold Meeting To Improve Investigation Efficiency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A review meeting was held in Sahiwal on Wednesday under the chairmanship of SP Investigation Muhammad Tahir, focusing on improving the efficiency of police investigation.

According to Police, the meeting reviewed ongoing cases, pending road certificates, the arrest of guilty accused, recovery of stolen goods, recovery of missing checks and the overall quality of investigations.

SP Tahir emphasized the need for swift action in arresting guilty accused and releasing innocent individuals from cases.

He also stressed the importance of immediate recovery and return of abducted children, girls, and women to their families.

Some SHOs and investigating officers were issued show cause notices for poor performance.

The meeting held on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad, brought together DSP President Circle Taqi Abbas, concerned SHOs and investigation officers.

