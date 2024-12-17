Open Menu

Sahiwal Power Plant Generates Over 9 Bln KWh Per Annum

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Sahiwal Power Plant equipped with 2×660 megawatts (MWs) supercritical coal-fired steam generators operating at around 570°C, has capacity to generate over 9 billion kWh electricity per annum.

The supercritical technology, operates at higher temperatures and pressures compared to conventional coal-fired plants, increases efficiency, resulting in reduced coal consumption and lower greenhouse gas emissions per unit of electricity generated, said a press release.

The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art environmental protection equipment, including Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems to minimize sulfur dioxide emissions, Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) to capture fine particulate matter and Low-NOx Burners to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.

The plant has also implemented measures to minimize dust and particulate pollution during coal handling and storage.

The Sahiwal Coal Power Plant has significantly contributed to Pakistan's economy and created numerous employment opportunities. This project has not only helped address the country's energy shortages but has also opened doors to economic growth in various sectors

