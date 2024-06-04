Sahiwal Teaching Hospital introduces lab auto machine system

Sahiwal Teaching Hospital has introduced a new facility for patient care with the launch of the Lab Auto Machine System in the Pathology Department on Tuesday

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Sahiwal Teaching Hospital has introduced a new facility for patient care with the launch of the Lab Auto Machine System in the Pathology Department on Tuesday.

According to details, this system allows patients to access their test reports online. Additionally, the inauguration ceremony was held at Sahiwal Teaching Hospital, with Commissioner Sahiwal Division Shoaib Iqbal Syed as the chief guest.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Shafiq Ahmad Dogar, Principal of Sahiwal Medical College Dr. Muhammad Imran Hassan Khan, Medical Superintendent Dr. Akhtar Mehboob, Head of Pathology Dr. Raiyas Abbas Leel, and various department heads including Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Dr.Nisar Ahmad Saeedi, Dr. Zahid Sattar, Dr. Haroon Gilani, and Dr. Azhar Naqvi were also present.

Dr. Aamna Javed served as the stage secretary. During the briefing, Dr. Raiyas Abbas Leel explained that the Pathology Department conducts medical tests for over 1.4 million patients annually, providing all necessary test facilities.

He noted that due to better management and patient confidence in test results, the number of tests conducted increased from 600,000 in 2020 to over 1.

4 million from July 2023 to May 2024, surpassing figures from some of Punjab's major hospitals.

He highlighted that modern machines are installed in the Microbiology, Hematology, Serology, and Chemistry sections, ensuring high-quality tests within given timelines.

Commissioner Shoaib Iqbal Syed commended Dr. Raiyas Abbas Leel and his team for their efforts in modernizing and gaining patient trust in the Pathology Department and successfully implementing the online report system.

He suggested opening laboratory collection centers in other parts of the city to generate additional revenue for the hospital's and department's improvement.

Earlier, Principal Dr. Muhammad Imran Hassan Khan and MS Dr. Akhtar Mehboob provided a detailed briefing on the measures taken for patient care in the hospital.

They emphasized the dedication and service spirit of the hospital staff, which attracts patients from Sahiwal and distant districts.

At the ceremony's conclusion, shields were distributed among the doctors and paramedical staff of the Pathology Department.

