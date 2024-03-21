Sahoo plants sapling at Agriculture House

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Thursday planted a sapling at Agriculture House in connection with World Forest Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Thursday planted a sapling at Agriculture House in connection with World Forest Day.

Speaking on this occasion he said that environmental pollution and global warming were big challenges for the country and it was essential to make ongoing tree plantation campaign successful to deal with these challenges in best possible way.

He said that field formations and entire staff of the Agriculture department had been directed to actively participate in tree plantation campaign.

Agriculture (Admin) Additional Secretary Ejaz Munir also planted a sapling.