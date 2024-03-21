Sahoo Plants Sapling At Agriculture House
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Thursday planted a sapling at Agriculture House in connection with World Forest Day
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Thursday planted a sapling at Agriculture House in connection with World Forest Day.
Speaking on this occasion he said that environmental pollution and global warming were big challenges for the country and it was essential to make ongoing tree plantation campaign successful to deal with these challenges in best possible way.
He said that field formations and entire staff of the Agriculture department had been directed to actively participate in tree plantation campaign.
Agriculture (Admin) Additional Secretary Ejaz Munir also planted a sapling.
Recent Stories
World Forest Day marks in Sukkur
Donald Lu, Asad Majeed rejected Imran's narrative regarding cipher: Shsrjeel Mem ..
ILO vows to resolve workers' issues on priority basis
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inspects Services Hospital's revam ..
Four notorious criminals nabbed, looted valuables recovered
Trees vital for ensuring healthy environment: Punjab Information Minister Azma B ..
Bank of England holds interest rate at 16-year high
Advisory issued to control spread of JN 1 corona variant: Director PH
Magistrates hold 3,613 inspections in district
ATC grants bail to MPA in Zaman Park torture case
Quality of essential items monitoring on daily basis: Commissioner
SC issues written order regarding permission to candidate for election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Forest Day marks in Sukkur32 seconds ago
-
Donald Lu, Asad Majeed rejected Imran's narrative regarding cipher: Shsrjeel Memon34 seconds ago
-
ILO vows to resolve workers' issues on priority basis36 seconds ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inspects Services Hospital's revamp project38 seconds ago
-
Four notorious criminals nabbed, looted valuables recovered40 seconds ago
-
Trees vital for ensuring healthy environment: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari1 minute ago
-
Advisory issued to control spread of JN 1 corona variant: Director PH1 minute ago
-
Magistrates hold 3,613 inspections in district1 minute ago
-
ATC grants bail to MPA in Zaman Park torture case1 minute ago
-
Quality of essential items monitoring on daily basis: Commissioner25 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding permission to candidate for election30 minutes ago
-
Provision of quality medicines to be ensured25 minutes ago