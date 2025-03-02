Sahulat Bazaar Attracts Buyers On First Day Of Ramadan
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) On the first day of the holy month, an extraordinary rush was observed at the Sahulat Ramadan bazaar, where essential food items are being offered at subsidized rates.
Special counters for discounted sugar and flour were fully operational to provide relief to the public.
Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan visited the Sahulat bazaar to inspect the quality of food items and interacted with citizens. People expressed satisfaction over the availability of affordable essential goods compared to regular market prices.
To further facilitate the public, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan directed the authorities to increase the number of service counters and double the supply of essential commodities. He highlighted that the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has introduced a historic relief package for Ramadan, and a mega crackdown is underway to curb inflation during the holy month.
He condemned the artificial price hikes during Ramadan, stating that strict action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers. He urged the business community to refrain from stockpiling and overpricing essential goods. The district administration has been tasked with ensuring strict compliance with official price lists.
The commissioner assured that he would personally inspect affordable markets across the division. He also appreciated the local administration for effective arrangements, including parking, washrooms, and a complaints cell at the Sahulat Bazaar.
Additional Deputy Commissioners Muhammad Abu Bakar and Muhammad Saif, along with Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami, briefed the commissioner on the facilities. Earlier, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan had also received a detailed briefing from the deputy commissioners regarding the Ramadan relief package and Sahulat Bazaars.
