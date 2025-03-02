Open Menu

Sahulat Bazaar Attracts Buyers On First Day Of Ramadan

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Sahulat bazaar attracts buyers on first day of Ramadan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) On the first day of the holy month, an extraordinary rush was observed at the Sahulat Ramadan bazaar, where essential food items are being offered at subsidized rates.

Special counters for discounted sugar and flour were fully operational to provide relief to the public.

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan visited the Sahulat bazaar to inspect the quality of food items and interacted with citizens. People expressed satisfaction over the availability of affordable essential goods compared to regular market prices.

To further facilitate the public, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan directed the authorities to increase the number of service counters and double the supply of essential commodities. He highlighted that the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has introduced a historic relief package for Ramadan, and a mega crackdown is underway to curb inflation during the holy month.

He condemned the artificial price hikes during Ramadan, stating that strict action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers. He urged the business community to refrain from stockpiling and overpricing essential goods. The district administration has been tasked with ensuring strict compliance with official price lists.

The commissioner assured that he would personally inspect affordable markets across the division. He also appreciated the local administration for effective arrangements, including parking, washrooms, and a complaints cell at the Sahulat Bazaar.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Muhammad Abu Bakar and Muhammad Saif, along with Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami, briefed the commissioner on the facilities. Earlier, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan had also received a detailed briefing from the deputy commissioners regarding the Ramadan relief package and Sahulat Bazaars.

Recent Stories

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

1 hour ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

1 hour ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

1 hour ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

1 hour ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

2 hours ago
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

2 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

3 hours ago
 UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan