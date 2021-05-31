Sahulat bazaar facilities reviewed

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha Monday visited the Sahulat Bazaar at Bhatta Chowk to review the arrangements and facilities being provided there

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the officer checked attendance of staff and directed the livestock management to ensure provision of chicken and eggs in the Sahulat Bazaars.

Zeeshan Ranjha also reviewed the provision of other edibles and checked the rates and quality of fruits and vegetables. He also inspected the corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the special bazaar and directed the management to strictly implemented the orders for protective measures.