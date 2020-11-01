UrduPoint.com
Sahulat Bazaar's Arrangements Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik on Sunday visited Sahulat Bazaar Gulshan-e-Ravi and reviewed arrangements made by the district administration to facilitate people.

He directed the staff to ensure proper display of rate lists on every shop or stall set up in the bazaar.

Deputy Commissioner also imposed Rs.

70,000 fine on several shopkeepers over non observing coronavirus SOPs and not displaying price lists.

He inspected the price and quality of the vegetables, fruits and other daily commodities.

Mudassar Riaz said that providing best facilities to the masses was the top priority of the district administration and department had made all out efforts in this regard.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Tabraiz Marri was also accompaniedhim during the visit.

