Sahulat Bazaars Reflection Of CM's Public Friendly Policy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that facility of Sahulat Bazaars across the province was reflection of Chief Minister's public friendly policy.

During a surprise visit of Kabirwala Saholat Bazaar here on Sunday, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that best quality commodities were being offered to citizens on subsidized rates through the sahulat bazaars. He said that the provincial government has defeated inflation mafia through these bazaars.

He urged bazaar administration to ensure an ample stock of sugar, flour and other commodities in the bazaars.

The provincial minister said that it was mission of the government to bring ease in lives of masses and it would be continued in future too. He said that he would continue surprise visits of sahulat bazaars of the districts.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa gave briefing to the provincial minister on the rates and commodities being offered to the masses through these bazaars.

