Sahulat Bazaars to address issue of inflation: Minister Dr Akhtar Malik

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that incumbent government introduced "Sahulat Bazaars" to address issue of inflation.

While visiting different Sahulat Bazaars, here on Monday, Dr Akhtar Malik stated that incumbent government's policies had put country's economy on right track. The previous government was responsible for inflation. The government is trying its best to ensure sale of items of daily use including sugar, flour on control rates. The Sahulat Bazaars would surely help resolve issue of inflation. The bazaars have been introduced at tehsil level across the province.

The government have evolved a comprehensive policy to stop profiteering. Similarly, it is also offering subsidy of billions of rupees on agriculture.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak was also accompanying the minister and he also spoke and stated that the bazaars were established at Shamsabad, Mumtazabad, Nawabpur, and Madni Chowk. Flour bag of 20 kg is avail against Rs 860. The district administration established 77 sales points at various locations in the city. Best cleanliness and COVID 19 SOPs are also being followed at the bazaars, Khattak concludes.