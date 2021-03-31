UrduPoint.com
Sahulat Bazaars To Be Set Up In All Four Tehsils In Ramazan: DC

Faizan Hashmi 38 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has said that Sahulat Bazaars will be established in all four tehsils -- Sialkot, Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur -- of the district during Ramazan.

He inspected the site for setting up a Sahulat Bazaar near Jinnah Stadium, here on Wednesday.

He said that at Sahulat Bazaars, various food items including flour and sugar would be provided under the Ramadan package, while vegetables, fruits, poultry, mutton and beef would be available at cheaper rates.

The DC said that the assistant commissioners and special price checking magistrates would not only visit the Sahulat Bazaars but also the open market so that essential food items could be made available at fixed rates.

Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf and Secretary Market Committee Abdullah were also present.

Earlier, the DC visited the old vegetable and fruit market.

