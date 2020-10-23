Sahulat Bazars providing commodities at affordable prices: Ejaz Ch

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry visited Sahulat Bazaars of Shadman and Township on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry visited Sahulat Bazaars of Shadman and Township on Friday.

Ejaz Chaudhry visited different stalls and reviewed prices of essential commodities at bazars.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town shared with the team the arrangements and provision of essentials.

He added that in 31 Sahulat Bazars of Lahore, flour, sugar and essential items were availableat affordable prices.