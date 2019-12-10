Sahulat card facility for families residing along LoC on cards

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan was apprised on Tuesday that the facility of Sehat Sahulat Card would be provided to all the vulnerable families residing along Line of Control (LoC).

The summary in this regard has already been moved by the Ministry of Kashmir Affaris and Gilgit Baltistan to the Prime Minister to direct the National Health Services Ministry for extending the facility to the helpless families residing along LoC, Secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs informed the committee that met here with Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan in the chair.

The Members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) briefed the NA body about the measures taken by the AJK authorities for rehabilitation of the people of Leswa village by providing them financial assistance and other necessary measures.

The massive destruction was caused due to flash flood and burst/heavy rains in village Leswa, district Neelum Valley on July 14th of this year.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials also apprised the Committee about the compensation provided by the authority on behalf of Federal Government.

The Committee expressed its apprehensions on the population residing near LoC and suggested that Government to relocate the masses from LoC to any other safer place.

The Committee unanimously condemned the derogatory remarks given by the former Indian General S.P Sinha about the Kashmiri Women and genocide the Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The Committee also condemned the incident of desecration of Holy Quran in Norway and demanded that international community should take necessary measures to stop such kind of hateful incident in future.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Saleem Rehman, Mehboob Shah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Robina Jamil, Jamshed Thomas, Ehsanullah Reki and Shamim Ara Panwar besides the senior officers from the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.