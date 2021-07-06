UrduPoint.com
Sahulat Centre Inaugurated In Jaranwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:51 PM

Sahulat Centre inaugurated in Jaranwala

District and Sessions Judge Rana Masood Akhtar inaugurated 'Sahulat Centre' at Judicial Complex, Jaranwala on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :District and Sessions Judge Rana Masood Akhtar inaugurated 'Sahulat Centre' at Judicial Complex, Jaranwala on Tuesday.

The sahulat centre will issue attested copies of First Information Report (FIR), Medico Legal Certificate (MLC), attestation of law certificates of under trial accused, and attested copies of other cases etc.

Additional District and Sessions Judges- Ahmed Kamran Butt, Muhammad Amir Munir, Muhammad Arif Basra, Usman Ali Awan, Civil Judges- Ihsan Sabir, Miss Sadaf Liaqat and others also present on the occasion.

Talking on the occasion, District and Sessions Judge Rana Masood Akhtar said the Sahulat Centrehad been established to facilitate the people on the orders of Chief Justice Lahore High Court.

