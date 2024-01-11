Sahulat centre set to be set-up in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Punjab government announced to set up Sohail Centre here to boost investment activities across the region.

Commissioner Amir Khattak paid a visit to the under-construction site of the business Facilitation Centre re-named Sahulat Center and ordered to provide all facilities under one roof to help out the investors.

The Commissioner termed the move as a guarantee of economic prosperity and development here, according to the statement.

He said establishing the Solar Centre would prove an exclusive step for bringing prosperity to the natives.

He said as many as 106 services including 18 from the Federal and two from provincial governments with the rest locally, would be offered under one roof to expedite economic activities here.

Director of Development Rubina Kauser was appointed as the focal person of the Sohulat Centre. Assistant Commissioner Simbal Mushtaq held a detailed briefing to the chair while officers of the concerned departments were present in the meeting.