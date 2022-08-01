SAI calls for increase in buying prices of wheat, cotton, rice and sugarcane

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad (SAI) has called for substantial increase in the buying prices of wheat, cotton, rice and sugarcane as the high inflation has increased the cultivation cost.

At a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club here on Monday SAI's President Nawab Zubair Talpur deplored that the cost of electricity had also increased.

"A farmer who used to receive a bill of Rs 25,000 for a month is now paying a bill of Rs.100,000," he added.

He said the inflation had made it difficult for the farmers to afford fuel.

Likewise, he maintained that the rates of the fertilizers had also doubled over the last few months.

According to him, a bag of DAP was being sold at Rs15,000, NP at Rs 8,200 and urea at Rs2,700.

He said the farmers were justified to demand Rs4,000 per 40 kilograms rate for wheat because the government was currently importing wheat at the same rate.

He added that the local farmers on the other hand were only being paid Rs 2,200 per 40 kg which was unjust.

Likewise, Talpur also called for raising the rates of cotton to Rs.10,000, rice to Rs.2,500 and sugarcane to Rs.500.

Earlier the SCA convened a meeting which reviewed the losses of lives and crops caused by the torrential monsoon rains.

The meeting condoled the deaths of people during the natural calamity.