SAI demands for fixing Wheat support price at Rs 4000/40kg

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad (SAI), a farmers' lobbying group, has demanded that the government fix the support price of wheat at Rs4,000 per 40 kilogram.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday after a meeting of the farmers, the association's President Nawab Zubair Talpur said if the demanded price was not set a majority of farmers would feel discouraged to cultivate the wheat crop owing to unabatedly soaring input prices.

"Many farmers will grow wheat only to meet their household needs," he argued.

He warned that such a drop in the wheat production would compel the government to import wheat, adding that the government was already paying Rs4,400 per 40 kg for the wheat imports.

The farmers also expressed dismay over the sudden drop of the cotton price from Rs10,000 to Rs6,000 per bale.

The meeting also called for fixing Rs2,500 per 40 kg price of rice and Rs500 per 40 kg price of sugarcane.