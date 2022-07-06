UrduPoint.com

SAI Demands For Fixing Wheat Support Price At Rs 4000/40kg

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2022 | 11:00 PM

SAI demands for fixing Wheat support price at Rs 4000/40kg

The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad (SAI), a farmers' lobbying group, has demanded that the government fix the support price of wheat at Rs4,000 per 40 kilogram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad (SAI), a farmers' lobbying group, has demanded that the government fix the support price of wheat at Rs4,000 per 40 kilogram.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday after a meeting of the farmers, the association's President Nawab Zubair Talpur said if the demanded price was not set a majority of farmers would feel discouraged to cultivate the wheat crop owing to unabatedly soaring input prices.

"Many farmers will grow wheat only to meet their household needs," he argued.

He warned that such a drop in the wheat production would compel the government to import wheat, adding that the government was already paying Rs4,400 per 40 kg for the wheat imports.

The farmers also expressed dismay over the sudden drop of the cotton price from Rs10,000 to Rs6,000 per bale.

The meeting also called for fixing Rs2,500 per 40 kg price of rice and Rs500 per 40 kg price of sugarcane.

Related Topics

Import Price Cotton From Government Wheat Sind Abadgar Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

53 seconds ago
 Registrar returns Imran Khan's petition against la ..

Registrar returns Imran Khan's petition against law disallowing overseas Pakista ..

55 seconds ago
 Over 8.46m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.46m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

56 seconds ago
 Supreme Court rejects Registrar Office's objection ..

Supreme Court rejects Registrar Office's objections on Imran Khan's petition on ..

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister orders inquiry into criminal delay ..

Prime Minister orders inquiry into criminal delay over Gwadar breakwater project ..

54 minutes ago
 6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.