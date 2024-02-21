SAIC Chief Submits Affidavits Of 285 Independent Assembly Members With ECP
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A total of 285 newly elected independent members national and provincial assemblies have submitted affidavits with the Election Commission of Pakistan to formally join the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).
"SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza have submitted affidavits of 86 independent members-elect of the National Assembly, 105 of the Punjab Assembly, 85 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and nine of the Sindh Assembly with the Election Commission to the effect," ECP sources said on Wednesday.
APP/szm
