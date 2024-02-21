Open Menu

SAIC Chief Submits Affidavits Of 285 Independent Assembly Members With ECP

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

SAIC chief submits affidavits of 285 independent assembly members with ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A total of 285 newly elected independent members national and provincial assemblies have submitted affidavits with the Election Commission of Pakistan to formally join the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

"SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza have submitted affidavits of 86 independent members-elect of the National Assembly, 105 of the Punjab Assembly, 85 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and nine of the Sindh Assembly with the Election Commission to the effect," ECP sources said on Wednesday.

APP/szm

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

PPP deliberates names for Punjab governor slot

PPP deliberates names for Punjab governor slot

18 minutes ago
 PML-N parliamentary board meeting expresses trust ..

PML-N parliamentary board meeting expresses trust in Maryam Nawaz’s leadership

40 minutes ago
 Woman spectator says security officials barred her ..

Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..

3 hours ago
 PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian As ..

PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal

3 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against P ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

4 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

4 hours ago
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

4 hours ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

9 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

18 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan