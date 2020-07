Saif Anwar Jappa assumes charge as Additional Commissioner, Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa assumed charge of the post of Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

He would replace Muhammad Zahid Anwar, who has been posted as Additional Commissioner (Consolidation) Rawalpindi.

Earlier, he had served as Deputy Commissioner, Jhelum, where his administrative skills were appreciated in every department.