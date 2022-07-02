UrduPoint.com

Saif Anwar Jappa Takes Charge As DG RDA

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Saif Anwar Jappa takes charge as DG RDA

Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Rawalpindi Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Saturday took charge as the Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

The DG RDA Capt. (Retd.

) Tahir Zafar Abbasi has left for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj and additional charge has been handed over to Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Rawalpindi.

Director Admin and Finance RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua and other officers welcomed the newly appointed DG.

After assuming the office, Saif directed the RDA officers and staff to work hard and serve the citizens with honesty and dedication.

