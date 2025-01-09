Open Menu

Saif Assures Support For Drafting Rules Under Hindu Marriage Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 07:38 PM

Saif assures support for drafting rules under Hindu marriage act

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday assured his support for drafting rules under the already prepared Hindu marriage act

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday assured his support for drafting rules under the already prepared Hindu marriage act.

"This is a matter of justice and equality," he stated, pledging to advocate for presenting the proposed rules in the meeting of the provincial cabinet in the coming days.

He was talking to a National Lobbying Delegation for Minority Rights who met him here to discuss the matters related to framing of rules under the Hindu Marriage Act.

The meeting brought together representatives from across Pakistan. Ex provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Wazir Zada and focal person for the delegation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haroon Sarab Diyal was joined by Sheezan William from Balochistan, Pushpa Kumari from Sindh, Romana Bashir from Islamabad, and Habkook Gill and Kalyan Singh from Punjab.

Together, they highlighted the growing challenges faced by the Hindu community due to the absence of rules under the relevant act.

During the session, the delegation emphasized the urgent need to frame rules under the Hindu Marriage Act. They highlighted how the absence of these rules has left Hindu citizens without a proper legal framework for registering marriages, causing significant challenges for the community.

The National Lobbying Delegation for Minority Rights expressed optimism following the meeting. "This is a step forward in ensuring that Hindu citizens can exercise their rights with dignity and legal protection," said Haroon Sarab Diyal.

"We are extremely thankful to the provincial Advisor on Information for his commitment and positive response in advocating for the rights of minority communities.", he added

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Minority Marriage Kalyan Muhammad Ali From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, respected army ch ..

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, respected army chief

1 minute ago
 The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) orga ..

The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organises poetry recitation compet ..

1 minute ago
 Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace fo ..

Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace foiled, 20 dead

1 minute ago
 Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon

Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon

10 minutes ago
 KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal

KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal

1 minute ago
 C&W launches inspection of road projects

C&W launches inspection of road projects

1 minute ago
DIG Islamabad holds open court to address women’ ..

DIG Islamabad holds open court to address women’s issues

1 minute ago
 Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar's distinctive ..

Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar's distinctive fashion sense attracts attent ..

1 minute ago
 Grand operation started against encroachers in Lar ..

Grand operation started against encroachers in Larkana

1 minute ago
 Saif assures support for drafting rules under Hind ..

Saif assures support for drafting rules under Hindu marriage act

1 minute ago
 PSDP 2024-25: Govt. releases Rs376.186 bln funds i ..

PSDP 2024-25: Govt. releases Rs376.186 bln funds in six months

12 minutes ago
 Private school holds annual rhymes & story enactme ..

Private school holds annual rhymes & story enactment competition

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan