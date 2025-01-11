Saif Bhatti elected DBA Faisalabad president

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Rai Saif-ur-Rehman Bhatti Advocate was elected as president and Syed Muhammad Wahab Shah as general secretary of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad here on Saturday.

According to results of DBA Annual Election 2025-2026, released by Chairman DBA Election board Rana Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan, three candidates were in the run for top-slot of the bar. However, Rai Saif-ur-Rehman Bahtti Advocate won President’s seat with 1774 votes while his two rivals Chaudhary Tanveer Riaz Sindhu and Chaudhary Muhammad Khushaal Gujjar could grab 652 and 423 votes respectively.

Similarly, Chaudhary Muhammad Zahid Masood Khatana was elected as Vice President with 981 votes whereas his 3 rivals Malik Zahray Khan Waseer, Razia Chaudhary Bhangu and Chaudhary Muhammad Raza Sindhu could bag 810, 733 and 258 votes respectively.

Meanwhile, Syed Muhammad Wahab Shah was elected as General Secretary with 962 votes while his 3 rivals Rana Ali Abid Manj, Mian Amir Nazeer and Chaudhary Muhammad Zahid Mahees got 923, 510 and 451 votes respectively.

For joint secretary-ship, Rao Hasan Akmal won the seat with 1696 votes whereas his two rivals Chaudhary Ahtisham Aseer and Chaudhary Muhammad Naseem Haidar Ansari grabbed 783 and 353 votes respectively.

Similarly, Rana Irfan Ahmed Khan was elected as library Secretary with 1229 votes while his two rivals Rana Muhammad Waqas Rehman and Malik Muhammad Asif Zia bagged 1192 and 408 votes respectively.

Likewise, Madam Iqra Khan Rana won Finance Secretary-ship with 1515 votes while her two female rivals Mehak Fatima Arian and Ayesha Qadir could get 821 and 496 votes respectively.

Five-member executive body was also elected on Saturday. Among them included Tahir Jawad Rana (1002 votes), Malik Ihsan Elahi (926), Mian Muhammad Shakeel Latif (885), Ramzana (843) and Malik Bilal Hassan (840 votes).