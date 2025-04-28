Saif Briefs British High Commission's Delegation About Modi's Malicious Agenda
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday held a meeting with a delegation from the British High Commission in Islamabad and briefed them on the baseless allegations made by India against Pakistan and shed light on the malicious intentions of the Modi government after Pahalgam attack.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the overall political situation in the country and the security conditions in the region emerged following the Pahalgam incident.
The delegation included Zoe Ware, Head of the Political Section, and Cormac, Political Counselor, said a press release issued here.
The meeting further discussed recent incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the effective measures taken by the provincial government to counter them.
Saif informed the delegation that billions of rupees have been allocated to enhance the capacity of the police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), while development initiatives in the tribal districts have been expedited.
He emphasized that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the KP government was focusing particularly on sectors such as health, security, and education in the tribal areas.
The delegation appreciated the public welfare projects and the government’s efforts against terrorism in KP and assured their full cooperation.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Saif extended his special thanks to the delegation.
