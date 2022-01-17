UrduPoint.com

Saif Condoles Demise Of Rasheed Naz

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday expressed profound grief over the demise of well-known drama and film artist Rasheed Naz.

In a condolence message, Barrister Saif said artists like Rasheed Naz are born once in a century adding Rasheed Naz was like a shining star on the sky of art. The deceased, he said achieved name and fame for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on national and international level.

Barrister Saif said the deceased had God-gifted qualities and his services would be long remembered. Saif prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

