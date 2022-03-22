Saif condoles martyrdom of two PAF pilots in plane crash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Tuesday expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two pilots of Pakistan Air Force in a plane crash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Tuesday expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two pilots of Pakistan Air Force in a plane crash.

In a condolence message, he marked the martyrdom of two pilots as national loss and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

He also prayed for granting courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.