Saif Deeply Saddened Over Attack On Mufti Munir Shakir

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Saif deeply saddened over attack on Mufti Munir Shakir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Advisor on Information KP, Barrister Saif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic death of Mufti Munir Shakir, who was injured in a recent explosion in Peshawar.

In a statement here Saturday, Barrister Saif strongly condemned the attack, terming it "deeply concerning and highly condemnable.

" He stated, "Those who target innocent lives are enemies of humanity."

He further emphasized solidarity with the affected families, assuring them that the government shares their grief and stands by them during this difficult time.

Barrister Saif also pledged that the elements responsible for disturbing peace and committing such heinous acts would be brought to justice. "We will ensure that these enemies of peace are held accountable," he affirmed.

