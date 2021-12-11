UrduPoint.com

Saif Expresses Condolence Over Demise Of Tariq Wardak

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 04:00 PM

Saif expresses condolence over demise of Tariq Wardak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday expressed condolence over the sudden demise of renowned journalist Tariq Wardak.

Muhammad Ali Saif in his condolence message prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family member to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Pakistan

