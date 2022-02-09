Saif expresses condolences with Chairman Senate, Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the parental grandmother of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and the mother of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the parental grandmother of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and the mother of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar.

The Special Assistant visited the residence of Chairman Senate in Islamabad and offered condolences on death of the parental grandmother of Sadiq Sanjrani. He prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace.

He also visited the house of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Sania Nishtar and offered fateha for the departed soul of the mother of Dr Sania Nishtar.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to grant patience to bereaved family members.