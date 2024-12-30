Saif felicitates newly elected cabinet of PPC

A dvisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday extended felicitation to the newly elected cabinet of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday extended felicitation to the newly elected cabinet of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC).

Speaking to media persons on the occasion of his visit to PPC, he commended the journalistic community for its significant role in promoting democratic values and expressed confidence that the new cabinet would discharge its responsibilities effectively.

Saif emphasized that the provincial government had consistently upheld press freedom and worked towards strengthening democracy.

He assured that this support and cooperation would continue in the future.

Later providing a detailed update on the situation in Kurram District, Saif expressed optimism that both parties involved in the conflict would sign a peace agreement on December 31.

According to the agreement, both parties would surrender their weapons to the government and vacate bunkers, which would then be demolished.

Following these measures, the main highway in the region would be reopened.

He clarified that the delay in reopening the road was a precautionary measure to prevent any potential incidents.

Addressing social media speculations, he stated that the government remained focused on resolving the issue and refrains from engaging in unnecessary debates.

He affirmed that the decisions of the Apex Committee, made in consultation with all relevant institutions, would be implemented in letter and spirit.

